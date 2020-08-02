Scarlett Johansson Has Reportedly Signed On For More MCU Movies

Fans had spent the best part of a decade demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff star in her own solo movie, and while they may have finally gotten their wish, they had to wait for her to be killed off in Avengers: Endgame for it to happen, and the wait became even longer after Black Widow was delayed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

We’re currently in the midst of the longest gap between new entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a decade, and when Black Widow finally arrives there’s no doubt that audiences will turn up in huge numbers to bid their final farewell to one of Phase One’s stalwarts. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is widely expected to assume the codename and become an integral part of the franchise with the MCU in the midst of replacing all of the original Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t be seeing Scarlett Johansson again.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – that the actress has reportedly reached an agreement to return to the MCU in the future. According to our intel, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to introduce alternate realities and branching timelines into the MCU, anybody that’s been killed off is now technically fair game for returning in any one of the multiple offshoots, including Johansson.

While it might be a huge cop-out on Marvel’s part if they killed her off, gave her a solo movie and then brought her back anyway, Black Widow is a popular enough character that the vast majority of fans probably wouldn’t mind if she reappeared as part of the multiverse via an alternate version of the hero. Additionally, we’re told flashbacks are an option as well, but either way, our sources say Johansson will definitely be back in the MCU at some point following her upcoming solo outing.