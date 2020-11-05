Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Director Teases Wonderful Things For Sequel

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was a surprise hit when it landed in theaters in 2019, with the PG-13 horror pic taking in over $100 million on a budget that was just under $30 million. It’s not crazy money or anything, but the profit margin was strong enough to make a sequel inevitable and as you’ve surely heard, we’ll soon be getting one.

Not much is known about the project just yet, but both Guillermo del Toro and André Øvredal will be back for the second outing, with the former writing the screen story, and the latter calling the shots from behind the camera again. And according to the director, some wonderful things are in store for us.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, here’s what he shared:

“I mean, we’re actively working on it. We’re really playing with some new, wonderful stuff [and] I am very excited about where this sequel could go.”

Of course, that’s pretty vague and doesn’t give us much to go on, but at least he seems enthusiastic about whatever it is that they’re cooking up. It’s just frustrating that Øvredal refuses to spill anything of substance.

Unfortunately, plot details are non-existent at this early, early stage, but we imagine the sequel will follow Stella (the protagonist of the last flick) as she attempts to discover more about the eponymous book that was written by the deceased outcast Sarah Bellows. She’ll also likely try and find and rescue her friends who were taken in the original.

With any luck, Scary Stores to Tell in the Dark 2 will build on what made the first one so enjoyable and expand and flesh out the building blocks that were laid last year. It wasn’t a perfect film, but the 2019 horror pic was certainly a fun ride and left a lot of things for a sequel to pick up on and run with. And hopefully, Øvredal and del Toro are planning to do just that.