Jurassic World 3 Director Shares First BTS Footage From The Film

Continuing the grand legacy begun by Steven Spielberg with Jurassic Park, the Jurassic World franchise has ushered in a new era of dino fantasy and so far, things are going pretty well for the series.

In the last film, Jeff Goldblum had a cameo reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. But what’s even more exciting for fans of the original Jurassic trilogy is that the lead cast members from Jurassic Park (1993) are confirmed to be returning for the third installment in the Jurassic World saga.

Laura Dern will be back as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and, of course, Goldblum as Malcolm once again. The production also stars the faces we’ve come to know from the earlier Jurassic World films: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. If that’s not enough to get fans hyped though, Colin Trevorrow – Jurassic World 3‘s director – has more recent news that will surely heighten the excitement

The filmmaker recently posted a video snippet on Twitter of some of the behind-the-scenes happenings, and while it doesn’t reveal a whole lot, the fact that he’s now hard at work on the threequel is certainly a good sign. Specifically, the concise clip shows the technicians playing around with one of the animatronic juvenile dinosaurs, which looks to be a type of sauropod with some hefty headgear.

Animatronics, while they seem to have fallen out of frequent use in the Jurassic World movies, were crucial to the early adaptations of the Jurassic Park material from the books to the screen. In Spielberg’s first two films of the franchise, animatronics were used for every kind of dinosaur from the behemoth T-Rex to the diminutive “Compys.”

From what we know so far, the plot of Jurassic World 3 develops in the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom (2018) and follows in the line of the Jurassic short Battle at Big Rock (2019), in which prehistoric creatures run amok over the globe. Trevorrow has previously confirmed this to be the franchise’s closing installment and though it’ll be a bitter parting for fans, it certainly appears that the saga will be going out in style when Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.