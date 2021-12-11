‘Schitt’s Creek’ star wants to play Spider-Woman

Even though the studio rebranded its Marvel franchise as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, we’ve got at least another thirteen months to go until we discover whether or not the ambitious series of superhero blockbusters can be deemed a success.

It’s handy that Tom Holland’s web-slinger resides in the all-conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has now officially crossed over with the Sony-Verse thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene, while Tom Hardy’s two solo movies have earned over $1.3 billion at the box office, but the jury remains out for now.

If Jared Leto’s Morbius and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter don’t succeed, then questions will definitely be getting asked. Olivia Wilde signed on to helm a mysterious Sony superhero project a while back, one that many are assuming to be the live-action debut of Spider-Woman, and in an interview with ComicBook, Schitt’s Creek veteran Emily Hampshire threw her hat into the ring for the title role.

“And so to play a superhero would, I mean, I don’t know. I did want to, there was a Spider-Woman situation that I really wanted to do. So if that’s still available, I want that.”

We’re getting Keke Palmer as Jessica Drew in animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse, but as of yet we haven’t heard if a Spider-Woman film is even officially in development at Sony. If it is, then perhaps Hampshire’s name will come up whenever the casting process eventually begins.