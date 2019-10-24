More Schools Are Now Deciding To Cancel Halloween Celebrations

Halloween is quickly becoming an endangered holiday in schools across the country. More and more superintendents are deciding to cancel the spooky celebrations that take place on October 31st in favor of what they consider to be more inclusive festivities. In fact, it seems many people are now following the example set by Principal Michelle Cooney in Evanston, Illinois and doing away with Halloween altogether.

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois recently announced that they’ll also be “moving away” from the holiday for various reasons. The two interim superintendents feel that the autumnal celebration could potentially alienate and exclude both students and staffers who don’t observe the day due to personal and/or religious reasons. They also feel that the tradition of dressing up in costume to go to school that day could end up having an “unintended negative impact” on those whose financial situation may not allow them to participate fully.

These officials aren’t the only ones electing to forgo Halloween, though. Various school districts in Virginia, Wisconsin, Vermont and more are also putting an end to the fun. Some are replacing the usual activities with made-up holidays like “Hat Day” or harvest festivals, but it’s unlikely that any of these celebrations will be as enjoyable as pretending to be your favorite character for a day.

It isn’t hard to guess that many students and parents aren’t thrilled with what’s happening. And while some of us don’t live anywhere near these areas, it’s not hard to imagine that soon this trend will spread to school districts closer to home. One thing’s definitely for sure, though, and that’s this hotly debated issue isn’t going away any time soon.

Tell us, do you think the schools are making the right choice by cancelling Halloween? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think.