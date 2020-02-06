Robert Pattinson Is World’s Most Handsome Man According To Science

We’re certainly fans of Robert Pattinson, mostly for his ability to move between roles in blockbusters and out-there performances in the likes of The Lighthouse. The actor is currently dealing with the stresses of being the new Batman, from scrutiny of his physique to having to field questions over previous comments that the Dark Knight isn’t technically a superhero. And with production now underway for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he’s probably resigned to more debates over his suitability for the role of Bruce Wayne. A new scientific study has provided some consolation, though, by claiming that Pattinson is the world’s most handsome man.

According to Dr. Julian De Silva, head of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, Pattinson’s beauty comes down to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. This metric from Ancient Greece offers a theory of beauty based on measuring different facial features to determine symmetry, including the length of the ear and the nose, and the space from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. Computer mapping now makes it possible to analyze different faces and see which one best reflects the Golden Ratio, with Pattinson apparently scoring very highly.

Dr. De Silva had this to say about the actor:

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. [Pattinson] was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw.”

Indeed, Pattinson is 92.15% perfect, which puts him above runner-ups like Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt in a list of male celebrities whose faces were tested. A similar study was carried out several years ago for women, and, to the likely anger of some, Amber Heard was crowned the winner for face symmetry.

So, there you have it: if you’re looking for a justification for why Robert Pattinson is the best-looking actor around, you can point to science, or at least one theory of beauty. And the actor and his symmetrical face will continue working on The Batman through 2020, after which, we’re expecting to see the movie arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021.