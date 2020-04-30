New Scientific Evidence Renders Jurassic Park III Dinosaur Inaccurate

The Jurassic Park franchise is known to take creative liberties when it comes to the depiction of its dinosaurs, but to say it shuns scientific and archaeological research altogether is unfair. However, new evidence has come to light suggesting that this criticism could be leveled at the series’ third installment.

Released way back in 2001, Jurassic Park III portrayed the spinosaurus as a gargantuan land-based predator that didn’t mind the occasional dip in the water to stalk aquatic prey, but a recent study published in the journal Nature seems to indicate that this is wildly inaccurate. In fact, palaeontologist Dr. Nizar Ibrahim and his team claim to have discovered that the ferocious reptile was actually water-based but capable of hunting on land. In other words, the exact opposite of how Jurassic Park III depicted it.

The team said the following in a statement:

“This discovery is the nail in the coffin for the idea that non-avian dinosaurs never invaded the aquatic realm. This dinosaur was actively pursuing prey in the water column, not just standing in shallow waters waiting for fish to swim by. It probably spent most of its life in the water.”

Dr. Ibrahim and his colleagues arrived at this conclusion after studying newly-unearthed spinosaurus fossils that suggest the beast had a large, “fin-like tail” and webbed feet. The researchers went on to theorize that the hulking dinosaur had more in common with crocodiles and newts than any land-based predators.

So, there you have it. Jurassic Park III‘s spinosaurus sounds like it was every bit as fictitious as the genetically-engineered Indominus Rex from 2015’s Jurassic World.

Speaking of Jurassic World, its second sequel, subtitled Dominion, is currently in the works at Universal and has been scheduled for release next summer. Original stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will all return for the threequel, alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headed up the cast of the last two films.

Plot details for Dominion are currently thin on the ground, though presumably, it will explore mankind’s efforts to coexist with the resurrected dinosaurs outside of the traditional theme park setting. We’ll keep you updated on any further developments as they arise, so watch this space for more.