Scooby-Doo Trends Due To No Way Home Trailer Drop
Whenever a Marvel trailer drops, you can expect it to spawn a few different Twitter trends, and the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception. And one of its quickest rising trends links to a classic Hanna-Barbera animation.
During the trailer, Doctor Strange asks Peter Parker and his friends to “Scooby-Doo this crap”. However, MJ, played by Zendaya, takes offense to this request. She points out that this problem was caused by Doctor Strange and says she knows “a couple of magic words herself, starting with the word please.” Doctor Strange quickly relents and asks the group to “please Scooby-Doo this crap.”
Fans quickly went wild over the clip, with many pointing out that it’s the perfect out-of-context reaction clip.
Others say that this line means that Scooby-Doo is now canon in the Marvel universe, with some editing the famous crime-solving dog into classic Spider-Man images.
Other internet users point out that if Scooby is canon in the Marvel universe, his other random appearances, including an appearance on the Masked Singer, must also be canon to the Scooby-Doo universe.
One of the most retweeted and liked tweets reads: “doctor strange after saying he’s gonna scooby doo this crap” and it features a video of a dog in a Daredevil mask.
This dog doesn’t look happy about its situation, something only made more hilarious by the soundtrack. As this grumpy dog is soundtracked with the line “how can you see into my eyes, like open doors,” from Evanescence’s popular and highly memetic 2003 single, “Bring Me to Life”.
And, in true Marvel fandom fashion, internet users are already making fan theories based on this clip. One user notes that in Scooby-Doo, the monsters tend to be people in rubber masks. The user wonders if this could foreshadow the revelation that this Doctor Strange isn’t the real one. This links to a popular fan theory that argues that Doctor Strange in No Way Home is actually Mephisto in disguise and that this clashing of worlds wasn’t an accident.
However, this line isn’t being universally praised. Some are complaining that the line isn’t funny and doesn’t fit Doctor Strange’s character. Others add that the line isn’t appropriate for the gravity of the situation, with one user going as far as to ask “what grown ass man says “Scooby-Doo this crap.”
Another user questions if Doctor Strange has seen the show, noting that the Scooby gang rarely murders the people they unmask, even though Strange suggests that Peter will have to murder his new foes.
But some users have turned the weirdness of the line into a meme, with one user joking that they are behind it. They say that they were given permission to rewrite the script, but they could only add “distracting Scooby-Doo references.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home will likely continue to trend on Twitter for the rest of the year as people pick apart the trailer and get hyped for the movie’s December 17, 2021, release date.