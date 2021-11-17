Scooby-Doo Trends Due To No Way Home Trailer Drop

Whenever a Marvel trailer drops, you can expect it to spawn a few different Twitter trends, and the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception. And one of its quickest rising trends links to a classic Hanna-Barbera animation.

During the trailer, Doctor Strange asks Peter Parker and his friends to “Scooby-Doo this crap”. However, MJ, played by Zendaya, takes offense to this request. She points out that this problem was caused by Doctor Strange and says she knows “a couple of magic words herself, starting with the word please.” Doctor Strange quickly relents and asks the group to “please Scooby-Doo this crap.”

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.

Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/ki3MPhCTqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 17, 2021

Fans quickly went wild over the clip, with many pointing out that it’s the perfect out-of-context reaction clip.

SCOOBY-DOO THIS CRAP JAJAJAJAJA

AYUDA LO AMO #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/XvrAibm6LQ — Wendy Strange|| #1Benedict Stan (@WendyHamada102) November 17, 2021

Others say that this line means that Scooby-Doo is now canon in the Marvel universe, with some editing the famous crime-solving dog into classic Spider-Man images.

scooby doo this crap pic.twitter.com/FxdJ0NDnFI — Leo Hwan (@leoleohwan) November 17, 2021

Other internet users point out that if Scooby is canon in the Marvel universe, his other random appearances, including an appearance on the Masked Singer, must also be canon to the Scooby-Doo universe.

Scooby Doo is canon in the MCU, which means that this is in fact, canon pic.twitter.com/kGJvt7WxSv — Bubbles #GetVaccinated (@FullCowl03) November 17, 2021

One of the most retweeted and liked tweets reads: “doctor strange after saying he’s gonna scooby doo this crap” and it features a video of a dog in a Daredevil mask.

This dog doesn’t look happy about its situation, something only made more hilarious by the soundtrack. As this grumpy dog is soundtracked with the line “how can you see into my eyes, like open doors,” from Evanescence’s popular and highly memetic 2003 single, “Bring Me to Life”.

doctor strange after saying he’s gonna scooby doo this crap pic.twitter.com/ZoSyV4roeg — amal (@getoflop) November 17, 2021

And, in true Marvel fandom fashion, internet users are already making fan theories based on this clip. One user notes that in Scooby-Doo, the monsters tend to be people in rubber masks. The user wonders if this could foreshadow the revelation that this Doctor Strange isn’t the real one. This links to a popular fan theory that argues that Doctor Strange in No Way Home is actually Mephisto in disguise and that this clashing of worlds wasn’t an accident.

thinking about Strange saying Scooby-Doo this crap and in Scooby-Doo the kids usually find out there was somebody else under the costume so what if the Mephisto theories were right all along and that isn’t the real Strange pic.twitter.com/UTTptYc4jN — 🌙 jese⁷🍂 (@namkooklovemaze) November 17, 2021

However, this line isn’t being universally praised. Some are complaining that the line isn’t funny and doesn’t fit Doctor Strange’s character. Others add that the line isn’t appropriate for the gravity of the situation, with one user going as far as to ask “what grown ass man says “Scooby-Doo this crap.”

What grown ass man says "Scooby-Doo this crap" nigga this is a movie about Spider-Man's opps coming from around the multiverse to whoop his ass — HN | Kasey Josh 💫 (@_shirogxne) November 17, 2021

Another user questions if Doctor Strange has seen the show, noting that the Scooby gang rarely murders the people they unmask, even though Strange suggests that Peter will have to murder his new foes.

Does Doctor Strange think that Mystery Inc. murders everyone they unmask on Scooby-Doo? #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/L4rB7ptl3m — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 17, 2021

But some users have turned the weirdness of the line into a meme, with one user joking that they are behind it. They say that they were given permission to rewrite the script, but they could only add “distracting Scooby-Doo references.”

Sony hired me on to handle rewrites for the next Spider-man movie but they asked me to only add in distracting Scooby-Doo references pic.twitter.com/uSj2bCXKSA — 𝓓𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆🌖 (@DoctorWolfula) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will likely continue to trend on Twitter for the rest of the year as people pick apart the trailer and get hyped for the movie’s December 17, 2021, release date.