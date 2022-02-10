Scott Eastwood wants fans to launch Wolverine casting campaign

It’s inevitable that Wolverine will be returning to our screens eventually, the only real questions are when it’s going to happen, and who’ll be growing out the mutton chops and strapping on the adamantium claws.

Countless rumors have touted Hugh Jackman for a fan-pleasing cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but even if that doesn’t come to fruition, the X-Men are being rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe anyway.

While you could make a very solid argument that the next iteration of the mutants doesn’t need Wolverine at all to succeed given the popularity of the MCU, coupled with the daunting prospect of stepping into Jackman’s iconic shoes, Scott Eastwood would be more than happy to seize the opportunity were it to come his way.

During an interview with PopCulture, the second-generation star was asked if we’d ever see him has Logan, offering a coy, “You never know. You just never know in Hollywood” in response. However, when the idea of a fan petition being launched was put to him, the 35 year-old responded by saying “I think you should”, before adding that it was up to the fans to “start it up”.

That obviously doesn’t mean he’ll get his wish, but it’ll be interesting to see if the notion of having Eastwood as the next Wolverine does gain any real traction among MCU supporters as the X-Men reboot edges closer.