Hugh Jackman Rumored For Doctor Strange 2, But We’ve Been Here Before

Hugh Jackman has gained a reputation for being one of the most wholesome, affable and honest A-list stars in the industry, so when he continues to reiterate that his time playing Wolverine came to an end in suitably spectacular fashion with Logan, we’d be inclined to believe him.

However, ever since the title of the movie was first confirmed, speculation has run rampant that the actor is being lined up for a cameo appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally giving fans the opportunity to see the iconic mutant co-exist with Kevin Feige’s roster of favorites.

The latest addition to a drawer filled to the brim with very similar reports hails from Geekosity‘s Mikey Sutton, who offers that Jackman is one of the names being added into Sam Raimi’s comic book blockbuster during the extensive six-week reshoots. Sutton’s information comes largely from himself, and the longtime mutton-chopped menace even apologized to the internet for accidentally teasing a comeback, so you’re best not to take this one as gospel.

We’ve heard the exact same line of inquiry at least a dozen times in the past, too, so it’s not as if this is a groundbreaking slice of scuttlebutt. As always, though, it still can’t be 100% ruled out until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally comes to theaters in May of next year.