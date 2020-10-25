No actor that plays a major role in a comic book franchise is ever allowed to leave it in the past, and luckily, Hugh Jackman seems happy to discuss Wolverine in almost every interview that he does. Meanwhile, you get the distinct impression that one of the reasons Christian Bale signed on to Thor: Love and Thunder is that people might stop asking him about Batman for a change.

Elsewhere, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were both linked with Marvel Cinematic Universe returns from the moment Avengers: Endgame concluded, while Ben Affleck was never too far from any Dark Knight-related speculation after his initial retirement from the DCEU, and we all know how that turned out. Circling back to Jackman, though, and he might keep reiterating that he’s done, but the rumors will never go away.

Hugh Jackman Joins The MCU On Awesome Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Australian actor is being lined up for a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Which wouldn’t actually be much of a surprise at all at this point given how often he’s found himself mentioned in conjunction with the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.

One of Jackman’s main reasons for refusing to commit to the MCU thus far is that he doesn’t want to undo the emotional impact of Logan, but luckily, Marvel can play the multiverse card. If the actor does show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it could be a version of Wolverine from literally anywhere, leaving James Mangold’s superhero classic untouched and unsullied by the leading man reprising his career-defining character one last time in what would be the ultimate slice of fan service. Unless, of course, it brings about further recurring appearances, which can’t be definitely ruled out just yet.