Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine In Doctor Strange 2

File this one away in the drawer marked ‘obvious,’ but the latest report from tipster Grace Randolph claims that Kevin Feige would love to have Hugh Jackman show up as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Namely, for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now that the studio finally have the rights to the X-Men, you’d have to be an idiot not to at least try and entice the 51 year-old back in some fashion, whether it be a script too good to turn down or an obscene amount of money. Jackman has admitted in the past that retiring from his career-defining role just as Disney were completing their takeover of Fox gave him mixed emotions, because he’s always been keen to share the screen with some of the Avengers, but he also seems very much done with the muscles and mutton chops required to play the iconic mutant. That being said, if he showed even the slightest signs of interest, you can guarantee that Feige would be knocking on his door.

At this stage, a meta cameo in Deadpool 3 seems like the only realistic way of getting Jackman into the MCU to capitalize on his long-running social media feud with Ryan Reynolds, but as Randolph mentions, the Real Steel star is currently being eyed for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “He would like to bring back Hugh Jackman for one last round as Wolverine. Now, again, this is right now Kevin Feige’s wish list. We’ll see what he can actually do,” she says.

In any case, the speculation isn’t going to go away until Jackman either confirms or denies any potential appearances in the MCU, or the recasting announcement is made for the in-development X-Men reboot, which means that the Wolverine rumor mill is going to keep churning for a long time yet. Fans would love to see it happen, of course, but Logan was about as perfect a sendoff as you can get for such a legendary character, so who knows if the actor would want to risk ruining that?