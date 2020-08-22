Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Hugh Jackman In Deadpool 3, But Not As Wolverine

Given their long-running social media battle that’s seen the two actors take shots at one another as much as humanly possible, it’s surprising that no major Hollywood studio has tried to get Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the same movie. Obviously, they’ve worked together before having met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but most fans like to pretend that Deadpool was never involved in that.

Reynolds even continued poking fun at Jackman when the latter was still playing Wolverine at Fox, and following his retirement from the role after Logan, along with Marvel Studios working on an X-Men reboot of their own, it looks like the ship has sailed for seeing the Australian’s iconic portrayal of the mutton-chopped mutant sharing the screen with some of the Avengers.

There’s been rumors that Jackman was knocking back offers from Marvel to return in an upcoming MCU project as Wolverine, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a new National Treasure movie is in development and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – that Reynolds still wants his arch-nemesis to play a role in Deadpool 3, just not as the iconic X-Men leader.

According to our intel, Reynolds wants to capitalize on their popular social media feud by putting himself and Jackman in the same scene together, without forcing his buddy to go back on his word that he was done with Wolverine. It’s unclear what role the Aussie star could play, then, but given Deadpool‘s self-aware and fourth wall-breaking nature, seeing Jackman portray himself for a fan-pleasing meta cameo might be a good idea, as it’d both fit the Merc with a Mouth’s established M.O. and generate one of the biggest laughs in the movie.

Tell us, though, if Ryan manages to convince Jackman to show up in the upcoming threequel, who would you like to see him play? As always, let us know down below.