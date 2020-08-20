Home / movies

Batman Fans Are Going Wild Over Ben Affleck Returning In The Flash

By 2 hours ago
Ben Affleck is coming back as Batman! No, not just via the Justice League Snyder Cut. We got word this afternoon that the Batman V Superman star will be reprising his role as the DCEU’s original Dark Knight in The FlashThis was confirmed by director Andy Muschietti in an interview with Vanity Fair, following We Got This Covered’s scoop last month, and now it’s 100% official. And, as you can imagine, the news has broken the internet.

Affleck’s gone from a controversial choice to play the character when he was first announced to a widespread favorite in the role amongst the fans, many of whom were crushed when it seemed like he would only get the two and a bit movies (BvS, JL and his Suicide Squad cameo) to give us his take on the hero. So, the announcement that he’ll be teaming up with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen again for The Flash has DC lovers ecstatic, and here are just some of the reactions going around on Twitter.

There’s a lot of shock out there, for one.

And happiness. There’s a whole lot of that, too.

And tears.

All the DC announcements we’re getting lately are straight out of fans’ dreams. Anything is possible!

That trickster!

Ben Affleck Looks Back In Batman Shape In New Photos
For others, the biggest thing to celebrate is that Affleck’s in a much better place than he was a few years ago. Congrats, Ben!

Remember, Michael Keaton is also in The Flash, and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman comes out next year.

So… When are we getting that Batfleck movie?

He really did.

Warner Bros., you know what you need to do next.

We’ve been promised that Affleck will have a “substantial” role to play in the movie. As one person above quotes, Muschietti has teased that Bruce and Barry will form a bond over the death of their mothers. And fans will surely know that Barry’s grief over the loss of his mom will lead to him changing the past, bringing about the Flashpoint timeline in the process.

Tell us, though, how excited are you for Ben Affleck’s return as Batman in The Flash? Join the discussion in the comments section.

