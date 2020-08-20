Batman Fans Are Going Wild Over Ben Affleck Returning In The Flash

Ben Affleck is coming back as Batman! No, not just via the Justice League Snyder Cut. We got word this afternoon that the Batman V Superman star will be reprising his role as the DCEU’s original Dark Knight in The Flash. This was confirmed by director Andy Muschietti in an interview with Vanity Fair, following We Got This Covered’s scoop last month, and now it’s 100% official. And, as you can imagine, the news has broken the internet.

Affleck’s gone from a controversial choice to play the character when he was first announced to a widespread favorite in the role amongst the fans, many of whom were crushed when it seemed like he would only get the two and a bit movies (BvS, JL and his Suicide Squad cameo) to give us his take on the hero. So, the announcement that he’ll be teaming up with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen again for The Flash has DC lovers ecstatic, and here are just some of the reactions going around on Twitter.

There’s a lot of shock out there, for one.

I’m truly shook. Honestly more shook than when the Snyder Cut was announced because I knew it was coming. I had no idea about Affleck returning. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 20, 2020

And happiness. There’s a whole lot of that, too.

Ben Affleck returning as Batman for the flash movie is making me so happy pic.twitter.com/vJWaUvemgp — terynce kaseyᵇˡᵐ (@teryncekasey) August 20, 2020

And tears.

"it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.” – Andy Muschietti I'm crying pic.twitter.com/kBljyzqjbV — Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020

All the DC announcements we’re getting lately are straight out of fans’ dreams. Anything is possible!

the Snyder Cut is coming out, Ben Affleck's playing Batman again.. ANYTHING is possible at DC right now — Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020

That trickster!

Ben Affleck with a flash Shirt. He's been teasing us for months now! My Batman is back in Flash! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zEYK4c1gbp — Bruised Wayne (@bruisedwayne69) August 20, 2020

For others, the biggest thing to celebrate is that Affleck’s in a much better place than he was a few years ago. Congrats, Ben!

Ben Affleck is sober, in a healthy relationship, and coming back as Batman. I’m so fucking happy for this guy. pic.twitter.com/qefVOMYgEy — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) August 20, 2020

Remember, Michael Keaton is also in The Flash, and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman comes out next year.

Affleck, Pattinson, and Keaton are all gonna be wearing their cowls on the screen as THE BATMAN around the same time. pic.twitter.com/N4sfm2qWUv — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 20, 2020

So… When are we getting that Batfleck movie?

THIS DAY KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER!!! WHAT COULD THIS MEAN FOR A SOLO BATFLECK MOVIE?????https://t.co/LLZJMAQewq — TheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) August 20, 2020

He really did.

Warner Bros., you know what you need to do next.

Zack Snyder is back.

Ben Affleck is back. Now give Henry Cavill another Superman movie! pic.twitter.com/7gbNFQVCol — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 20, 2020

We’ve been promised that Affleck will have a “substantial” role to play in the movie. As one person above quotes, Muschietti has teased that Bruce and Barry will form a bond over the death of their mothers. And fans will surely know that Barry’s grief over the loss of his mom will lead to him changing the past, bringing about the Flashpoint timeline in the process.

Tell us, though, how excited are you for Ben Affleck’s return as Batman in The Flash? Join the discussion in the comments section.