Scream 5 Delayed By Paramount, New Release Date Announced

A lot of horror franchises spawn so many sequels, remakes and reboots that a revolving door of cast and crew members is often needed, but Scream has been a bit of an outlier when it comes to this in that the four installments so far have more or less retained the same key players right from the start.

Horror legend Wes Craven directed stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette in four different films, with original writer Kevin Williamson on board to pen each and every entry with the exception of the third one. But even then, he was involved as a producer. And though Craven is now sadly no longer with us, the upcoming Scream 5 will still keep part of the original team in tact.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are behind the camera, with Ready or Not co-writer Gary Busick set to deliver the screenplay alongside Zodiac‘s James Vanderbilt, while Williamson has nabbed a producing credit. Arquette and Cox, meanwhile, are signed on, too, and Campbell is widely expected to return as well – though her involvement has yet to be officially announced.

So, things seem to be progressing well for Scream 5, then. Or at least, they were until tonight, as it’s now been hit with a delay.

Deadline reports that Paramount have shuffled a whole bunch of their films due to – you guessed it – COVID-19 and among the many titles to be moved around is the next installment in the legendary horror franchise. Originally due to be with us at some point in 2021, it’s now set to reach theaters on January 14th, 2022.

Frankly, it’s not the worst news in the world and given what we’ve seen with some other upcoming movies, the delay could’ve been much worse. Besides, we never got an exact date in 2021 for when it was set to land, so for all we know it could’ve been late in the year and thus, this move to January isn’t that big a deal.

In any case, you’ll now have to wait until 2022 to witness the return of Ghostface in Scream 5. But something tells us the wait will be worth it.