‘Scream 6’ directors hopeful for a seventh film in the franchise

It’s nothing short of remarkable that Scream, a film that pokes fun at its genre as much as its onscreen victims, has itself fallen into franchise status as deeply as it has. Indeed, one can probably only go so far with the ethos before dipping into participatory meta-humor, but we’re crossing our fingers that Scream VI proves that it still has some gas in the tank.

For directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also teamed up to helm 2022’s Scream, the saga feels unassailable, and they’re hoping that that will translate to a long future. In an interview with Deadline, the duo were all too happy to admit that, even if they aren’t the ones behind any future installments, they’re crossing their fingers for Scream 7 and beyond.

“We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives.”

Scream VI is certainly a different shade for the franchise, given that Ghostface has taken a break from California to instead pop up in New York City, following new protagonists Sam and Tara Carpenter after they move across the country precisely to leave the masked killer behind.

Of course, the film will have to contend with a giant, Sidney Prescott-sized hole in the middle after actress Neve Campbell refused to return after receiving a poor offer for Scream VI, but if we know the formula, that’s an absence that just might work itself into the film’s satirical nuances.

And with legacy survivors Kirby Reed and the ever-present Gale Weathers still in the mix alongside the token plethora of newcomers (among them Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving), this is going to be one bloody bite out of the Big Apple nevertheless.

Scream VI will release to theaters on March 10.