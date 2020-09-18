Scream 6 Has Reportedly Already Been Greenlit

Ever since the news was first announced, horror enthusiasts have eagerly been awaiting the release of Scream 5. Apparently, the studio has picked up on the excitement and decided to throw fans another bone, as according to our sources – the same ones who told us a new Scream was in the works long before it was officially revealed, and that Neve Campbell was returning for it – the Powers That Be have already greenlit Scream 6 for production following the release of the upcoming installment.

Of course, it’s far too early for plot details and the like, but hopefully this next film won’t kill off too many fan favorites so that they can all return for the sixth go-round. After all, series mainstays David Arquette, Courtney Cox and the aforementioned Campbell have all signed on for Scream 5, where they’ll be starring alongside newcomers Sonia Ammar, Melissa Barrera, Jenny Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison.

It seems pretty obvious that at least a few of these fresh faces will be taken out by Ghostface over the course of the movie, but that doesn’t mean the recurring characters are necessarily going to make it out of the flick alive. Arquette has said already that no one is safe, so we’ll just have to see who survives for Scream 6.

Epic Scream 5 Fan Poster Teases A Return To Woodsboro 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sidney Prescott is likely to defeat and unmask Ghostface yet again by the end of the movie, but the studio could also decide to shockingly kill her off in order to pave the way for a new final girl in the next film. Either way, viewers are definitely going to want to head to the theater to see what happens in the franchise’s next outing.

Scream 5 is set to begin filming in Wilmington, Delaware later this month, with a scheduled released date of January 14th, 2022. Tell us, though, are you happy that the studio has already greenlit Scream 6, or do you think the decision is a bit premature? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think.