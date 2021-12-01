‘Scream’ director hints at possible sequel plans

The Scream franchise is an integral part of the horror genre for many fans, ourselves included. We love the films and the pop culture realm that was born of them.

Many slasher fans feel the same way, with Ghostface being an icon of the genre. From the first to don the mask to the most recent, the killers are always surprising, driven by some pretty twisted motives, and eerily manipulative. With Scream on the horizon, fans are more excited than ever to return to the realm and see what’s next for Woodsboro residents, especially those coming face to face with Mr. Ghostface himself.

Speaking of the Scream realm, it’s not something fans are ever looking to walk away from, and it seems as if there are more stories to tell in Woodsboro.

HelloSidney notes that the Scream edition of Total Film UK had interesting tidbits for fans in terms of what makes Scream’s script so great and if they can look forward to more from the franchise.

Kevin Williamson notes that this movie is for everyone; it’s a new movie for new fans and a new movie for existing fans. This platform allows audiences to jump into the universe from right where they are; opening doors to further explore the Scream realm for those who have yet to dip their toes in.

“You have a new movie for new fans, and you have a new movie for the old fans, and some comfort food along the way.”

Director Tyler Gillett commented on the cast of characters and how well they work to bring the story to life, enough so that more stories need to exist because of them.

“This new cast of characters is so wonderful. The legacy cast, they’re so wonderful. I think what we discovered, and what screenwriters Guy (Busick)and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist. We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.”

The same sentiment has been echoed by those who have been part of the franchise for its entirety. As David Arquette shared during a recent press event, Scream manages to incorporate the existing world alongside previous realms of the franchise and horror as a whole.

“I think they incorporate aspects of our world now and what we’ve all experienced and the evolution of the internet and the evolution of horror films in general. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. I think they just ramped up all … They learned from what came before and expanded it in a really brilliant way.”

Fans will see how those aspects are incorporated when Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.