‘Scream’ fans already know who they want to see in the next movie

Well, that was fast. Not even a full three weeks after the hybrid of sequel and reboot hit cinemas, Paramount and Spyglass have announced that another entry in the iconic slasher saga is officially a go.

Scream 6 will see the return of Radio Silence directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin behind the camera, following their acclaimed job helming the recent fifth installment.

It’s too early for any cast members to be announced as yet, though presumably we can expect Scream 5 leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega to return, maybe even with Neve Campbell back once more in a supporting capacity as Sidney Prescott. It may still be early days on the project, but horror fans are already naming their dream cast members for Scream 6 on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, after Scream 2022 subtly confirmed she’s still alive, many want to see Hayden Panettiere return as thr fourth entry’s Kirby Reed.

since #Scream 6 is confirmed perfect time to bring queen kirby back pic.twitter.com/W0QDQOneA7 — joe (@mcumagik) February 3, 2022

And, seeing as Skeet Ulrich got to come back as Billy Loomis in the recent film, how about giving us more of Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher, too?

BRING HIM BACK FOR SCREAM 6 PLZZ pic.twitter.com/9ndVveYb6U — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 3, 2022

Samara Weaving and the Radio Silence directors already worked together on Ready or Not. How about they reunite for Scream 6?

starting my petition for samara weaving to be a main character in scream 6 pic.twitter.com/WirV54TflM — fletch⛓ (@cenocorpses) February 3, 2022

And why don’t they bring in American Horror Story vets Sarah Paulson and Taissa Farmiga and Halloween icon Danielle Harris while they’re at it?

#ScreamMovie I would LOVE to see them in Scream 6 pic.twitter.com/fb3v7YkhDj — Fergus (@ScreamForTatum) February 3, 2022

Happy Death Day‘s Jessica Rothe would also make an excellent addition to the Scream world.

SHE BETTER BE ONE OF THE K1LL3R IN SCREAM 6 SHE BETTER BE. pic.twitter.com/wdCqis0Qpq — chrysler (@GALE5CREAM) February 3, 2022

Could a crossover with the Scream TV series ever happen? Some fans would like to see the show’s Carlson Young show up in Scream 6.

Salma Hayek would be wild casting as Sam and Tara’s mother.

when she is cast as sam and tara’s mother in scream 6 yeahhhh pic.twitter.com/xPMxlbRxqy — tyde (@ghostfacegay) February 3, 2022

J-Lo, Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, Algee Smith from Euphoria… Now that would be one heck of a cast!

My Scream 6 cast: #Scream



1. Neve Campbell (Queen)

2. Melissa Barrera

3. Jenna Ortega

4. Jasmin Savoy-Brown

5. Mason Gooding

6. Jessica Rothe

7. Hayden Panettiere

8. Jennifer Lopez

9. Sadie Sink

10. Duane Martin

11. Samara Weaving

12. Algee Smith

13. Christian Navarro pic.twitter.com/MM5qwW3bfb — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) February 3, 2022

With Scream 6 confirmed to be shooting this summer, it shouldn’t be too long before casting announcements start coming in, and we can find out whether any of these predictions are on the money or just wishful thinking.