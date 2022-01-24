‘Scream’ filmmakers tease the franchise’s future

Scream (2022) is still solidifying its presence in the slasher horror realm as audiences flock to see the film in theaters. The movie has grossed $50 million in domestic box offices so far and is still creating quite a buzz with long-time Ghostface fans.

However, there are big questions about the franchise’s future with a success story like this one. Scream (2022) is the fifth installment of the series so far, and it seems like there’s some stories left to tell.

In a recent interview with Collider, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, two-thirds of the filmmaker group Radio Silence, spoke about their future movie plans and what Scream‘s success means to them. Radio Silence is also behind films like V/H/S, Devil’s Due, and the bloody masterpiece that is Ready or Not.

Gillett had this to say about the priority of the next film, or films, after Scream‘s major success.

“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on. We know that there’s been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that Guy Busick and Jamie Vanderbilt have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it.”

He shared that the experience changed them, and it goes without saying that they want to keep that feeling going. In addition, they want to keep working on original material and bringing new ideas to the horror realm as well.

“I think once you’ve had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible. And so I know we’ll have a ton of really amazing stuff with Guy and Jamie and William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, the Project X team. I think we’ve got a lot of really fun, original stuff coming up as well. So I think a bit of all of it. But this was a unique challenge and I think it scratched an itch we don’t know we had, and I think it’ll continue to itch. So hopefully there’s more.”

Fans hope that Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin continue to scratch that itch for years to come as no one is ready to check out of Woodsboro just yet. You can see Scream in theaters now.