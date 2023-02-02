‘Scream VI’ directors tease next evolution of Ghostface

Next month, another film in the Scream franchise will soak cinemas in fictional blood. While Scream VI was made quickly and will feature a continuation of what has made the series a success, its Ghostface is promised to be something … different. Trailers teasing this could be an attempt at misdirection, but it is apparently going to be the case, according to the two directors of the incoming slasher sequel.

Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin teased what makes the new Ghostface tick in an article published by Total Film. Essentially, with a long-running franchise, it can be difficult to be different while keeping longtime fans on board, and Bettinelli-Olpin says one way they chose to do this was by making the antagonist much meaner than he has ever been in the past.

“Having a bolder, more brazen Ghostface was a big part of that.”

Later in the interview, Gillett adds the coming film has a breakneck pace and it is also revealed it was written before the 2022 film made its debut. Gillett also says it is two hours long (which would make it the longest in the series since Scream 2) and when people are done they will have no rest as the film does not give any breathing room for its raft of scares and intense tension.

“You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride. You get off two hours later, and you feel like you haven’t taken a breath.”

Scream VI debuts on March 10. It features the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby (who may be an F.B.I. agent this time), and, while not much has leaked about what to expect, we have ideas for what the future of the franchise could be beyond this movie, too. Specifically, some of the canceled scripts of the past should be brought back to life, which you can read more about here.