‘Scream VI’ fans shine the spotlight on a fan-favorite star that isn’t Jenna Ortega

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Scream VI.

After over a year of anticipation since 2022’s Scream rocked the entire horror world, devoted diehards are happily celebrating the arrival of Scream VI in theaters. Much like the rest of the films in the franchise, the blood-splattered sixth installment has done well to include a variety of memorable characters — both old and new — which add a certain element of intrigue to the project. And while the majority of the fanbase heavily focuses on the magic of Jenna Ortega, a knockout legacy star is apparently stealing the spotlight.

The star in question, of course, would be Courteney Cox, who notably portrays fan-favorite Gale Weathers — one-third of the original Scream (1996) trio and the only member of the beloved OG group that makes an appearance in the series’ latest chapter. True fans understand that Cox has been delivering fantastic performances as Gale throughout all movies in the franchise’s history, but her groundbreaking performance in Scream VI definitely takes the cake.

Gale Weathers has been in my life for over 2 decades. I went into this sequel excited about Kirby Reed but came out thinking about Gale. I've never preferred her over Dewey or Sidney. However, Scream 6 managed to poke at the part of me that loves her. Courteney was 🔥! #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/7tAUr7wD1X — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) March 10, 2023

Gale weathers I the best scream character I said what I said pic.twitter.com/Wo2brk9qrT — 𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐲❥ ·. · ❁ (@lilywitchgirl) March 9, 2023

Bothered me how many people claimed they would boycott Scream 6 solely because Neve Campbell wasn’t returning, I found that disrespectful to Courteney Cox who’s been there right from the beginning. It’s about Gale just as much as Sidney at this point. https://t.co/3bt8p4LrMS — Opie (@AyoCarl) March 10, 2023

Of course, there was a notable piece of the puzzle missing with Neve Campbell’s absence as Sidney Prescott — but with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett hinting at Campbell’s possible return for the seventh film, perhaps we can only hold on to the hope that Sidney and Gale will reunite once more. Until then, and while we do adore Jenna Ortega, it seems more than fair that the devoted Scream fandom finally gives Courteney Cox her flowers once and for all.

Scream VI is out in theaters now.