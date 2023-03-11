‘Scream VI’ star thinks the next sequel should be a musical

Have you ever watched a Scream movie and thought to yourself, “you know what would make this better? Some singing and dancing.” No? Well Scream VI star Josh Segarra, who plays Danny Brackett, thinks that would be a really good idea.

Segarra is probably best known as Pug in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Adrian Chase in Arrow, but he’ll be appearing alongside Scream franchise regulars like Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and of course Courteney Cox (Gale).

Josh Segarra in #ScreamVI was everything I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/zqZ2S2H83b — Pretty Little Kavin (@kavin_b) March 10, 2023

Despite being new, he’s making waves with his suggestion about the next movie in the franchise. He said if his character does survive, Per Inverse:

“If they could find the way in for a Scream musical, make the audience laugh and also be a little scared? Let’s go! Who knows? Maybe Ghostface has some operatic talents that we don’t know about.”

Segarra also revealed that he hadn’t seen the previous movie when he got the script for the newest one.

“I hadn’t seen the fifth installment yet. So I do this entire monologue. And I’m telling my wife, I’m telling my team, telling my buddies, ‘Yo, I’m the killer in the next Scream movie!’ And then I read the script. I met everybody. We all started comparing notes. And we’re like, ‘Oh, we all did that monologue, huh?’”

While he doesn’t want to spoil anything, Inverse did reveal that Segarra “has a small but memorable role as a suspiciously good-looking neighbor who befriends the main characters from Scream 5, only to get wrapped up in a series of violent murders.”

Scream VI is in theaters now.