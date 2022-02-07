Guy Busick, writer of the 2022’s Scream 5, has revealed that he’d love to reboot two other huge horror franchises – one of which is also a notorious Wes Craven property.

While speaking to Filfan, Busick spoke of the creative process behind Scream 5, working with his writing partner James Vanderbilt, and the future.

When asked what other old horror series he’d love to work in in potential reboots or sequels, Busick said Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street – the latter of which had at one point been graced by Wes Craven’s direction.

“In the future, I would like to write new versions of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday The 13th, and I would like to write original films,” Busick said.

He also noted that he’s already on board for another horror franchise revival, saying he’s “happy to be working on” Final Destination 6.

Busick also spoke of his excitement to work on the upcoming Final Destination film but unsurprisingly could not spare many details.

“I can’t talk about the details of Final Destination 6’s story yet, but I’m very excited to be co-authored with Laurie Evans Taylor. I loved the series since its inception, this is also a dream come true,” he said.

Busick has enjoyed a strong start to his burgeoning career, with the screenwriter responsible for horror comedy Ready or Not, and the TV adaptation of Stephen King’s Castle Rock stories.