Sean Connery Trends As James Bond Fans Debate The Best 007

No Time To Die is officially out in theaters in many territories around the globe. So with a new James Bond movie finally here – the 25th in the franchise overall – the internet has been debating the age-old question of who is the greatest 007 of them all. To date, six actors have played Ian Fleming’s super-spy on the big screen, and all of them have their fans, but going by the fact that one iconic star’s name was trending on Twitter yesterday, it’s easy to see who most folks believe is the best of the bunch.

Yes, it seems that the majority think that nobody does it better than Sean Connery, the original Bond who steered the franchise for its first five movies in the 1960s, beginning with 1962’s Dr. No, as well as returning for 1971’s Diamonds and Forever and the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983. As various polls and tweets broaching the topic of the greatest Bond circulated yesterday, Bond lovers were spreading the love for Sean online.

anything other than sean connery is wrong https://t.co/PWKo8gQO7T — kenji (@IssaKenji) October 1, 2021

For me it has to be Sean Connery https://t.co/zmGe4OOE00 — nigel (@nigeltownsendc2) October 1, 2021

Somebody’s getting their Sean Connery franchises crossed…

Sean Connery , there can only be one 😎 pic.twitter.com/kPu1Suob8q — Vetteman454 (@vetteman454) October 1, 2021

Here are one fan’s thoughts on why the answer has to be Connery…

Sean Connery defintely. Roger Moore was fun but not that serious. Daniel Craig is too serious. I understand some prefer the grittiness of Craig but I like Connery's grittiness and his flippancy. He was the first and the best. https://t.co/r03XorF1vs — BLM except Sasha Johnson's – Taiwan is a country (@raymondcuttill) October 1, 2021

Bold opinion.

It's a coin toss between Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. Anyone saying Roger Moore is wrong and has fundamentally misunderstood James Bond. https://t.co/3dJIk5sLY3 — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) October 1, 2021

But obviously, everyone has their own favorites, and many other fans highlighted the different Bonds as their personal pick. Yes, even Sir Roger.

Am I the only one who thinks Roger Moore was the best Bond? — Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) October 1, 2021

Shout out to underrated Bond Timothy Dalton!

Timothy Dalton not being included is a damn shame: https://t.co/Ne4brtN0jP pic.twitter.com/316WnF0ym4 — Switch King of Angmar (@ShawnIsBald) October 1, 2021

The stiffest competition Connery faced, though, comes from Daniel Craig. As the longest-serving Bond of all time, he’s the 007 for a whole generation, and he’s managed to convert a lot of older fans, too.

For me Daniel Craig. He’s been 007 through my childhood 💯 https://t.co/VqIdrlKyB9 — Charlie boy #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@SupermanGotham) October 1, 2021

As everyone knows, No Time to Die is Craig’s final movie as James Bond (for definite, this time), so next time the secret agent hits the silver screen he’ll be wearing a new face. As for who could be 007 No. 7, fans frequently champion the likes of Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Henry Cavill. However, producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed the casting process won’t officially get underway until next year.

No Time to Die arrives in U.S. cinemas on October 8th.