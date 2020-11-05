Sean Connery Would’ve Come Out Of Retirement For Another Indiana Jones

Sean Connery was only twelve years older than Harrison Ford, but the chemistry between the two of them was so natural that you really believed in their father/son dynamic throughout Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Of course, as a legitimate cinematic icon, it was tough to imagine too many people being able to convincingly put the beloved hero in his place with a paternal glare or withering putdown, but Connery proved to be the perfect person for the role and delivered a terrific performance in the film, playing a retired professor who finds himself caught up in his son’s dangerous, globetrotting adventure.

Indeed, when people think of Sean Connery, James Bond is probably the first thing that comes into their head. But Indiana Jones certainly isn’t far behind and the late actor’s work in The Last Crusade is remembered fondly by millions, with his and Ford’s chemistry on screen a highlight of the entire franchise.

It seems the actor was happy with the memories he had of filming the blockbuster as well, as he noted in a blog post before his death that while he was enjoying his time away from the industry, he would’ve got back in front of the camera for another Indiana Jones movie.

“If anything could have pulled me out of retirement, it would have been an Indiana Jones film,” the Scottish star said in statement posted on his website.

Of course, aside from just 007 and Indy’s father, the actor has a whole bunch of memorable credits to his name, even winning an Oscar for 1987’s The Untouchables. He may have retired from live-action appearances after being soured on filmmaking thanks to a bad experience with 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, but it seems that another flick starring Ford’s world famous hero could’ve coaxed him back.

Tell us, though, would you have liked to see Sean Connery return to make another Indiana Jones movie? Sound off in the usual place down below.