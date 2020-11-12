Sean Connery’s Widow Reveals The James Bond Star’s Final Wish

Movie icon Sean Connery died late last month at the ripe old age of 90. The The Rock, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and Zardoz star was a Hollywood titan, drawing huge audiences, working with the best directors of all time (who else worked with Alfred Hitchcock and Michael Bay?) and picking up a well deserved Oscar for his performance as Jim Malone in The Untouchables. But it’s his tenure as James Bond that made him a star: he starred in seven 007 films between 1962 and 1983 and turned the character into a pop culture colossus.

In the wake of his death we learned that Connery had been suffering dementia in the last years of his life and that he went out peacefully in his sleep. Now Michelle Roquebrune, who Connery was married to for 40 years has revealed his last request. According to an interview with her in Metro:

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

In addition, the Connery family has plans to hold a memorial service in Scotland, though are waiting for the COVID-19 restrictions to lift before doing so. As one of Scotland’s favorite sons this makes perfect sense. Despite spending his old age in the Bahamas he was always had Scotland in mind and was a prominent supporter of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

He was famously a longtime member of the Scottish National Party (where, apparently by coincidence, he was member 007). Connery went on to financially support them from the Bahamas, only stopping when the law was changed to prevent overseas funding of political parties. Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” when she learned of his death, and paid tribute to him:

“Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country. He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude.”

In the meantime, fans are launching a campaign to rename Edinburgh Airport after Sean Connery, with the petition already having picked up thousands of signatures.

RIP Sean Connery 1930-2020