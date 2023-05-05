The Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise has featured some interesting music throughout its three films. From iconic tracks from the 60s to the 2010s, moviegoers are exposed to different types of songs that they may or may not be familiar with. Unfortunately, not every song can make it into the films, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Sean Gunn had a suggestion for what could have been included in this film trilogy.

During a Twitter Q&A, the actor was asked what song he would include in any of the three films. The actor gave it some thought considering that there were a lot of songs that he wished were included in the film. Eventually, Gunn came up with an answer, which was “Gentle on My Mind” by John Hartford, claiming that “people like folk music.”

“Gentle on My Mind” was released in 1967 and was released on Hartford’s second album, Earthwords & Music. The song was described as “an essay on life” and peaked at number #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song received numerous awards during the 1968 Grammy Awards for Best Country & Western Song, Best Folk Performance, Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Male, and Best Country & Western Recording. So knowing the amount of success this song had, it’s no wonder why this Guardians star wanted this song to be included in the film.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 introduced a new set of songs that were not included in the previous film installments. If you’re keen to know which songs were included in this Marvel swan song, you can read the full list right here. If not, you could watch the film once it’s out in theaters on May 5, 2023.