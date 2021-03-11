Sebastian Stan Reportedly Eyed For Young Luke Skywalker Project

When Luke Skywalker made his triumphant return to Star Wars in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the rumor mill instantly exploded into life about what it could possibly mean for the future.

Based on how ropey the de-aging technology was, it became pretty clear that Mark Hamill wouldn’t be returning to headline any potential movies or TV shows focusing on the legendary hero’s adventures between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, but it didn’t take long for Sebastian Stan to become the frontrunner.

Not only does he bear a striking resemblance to a younger Hamill, but he’s also popular among the Disney brass given his heavy involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and at 38 years old, he’s roughly the ideal age to play the character between Episodes VI and VII. Naturally, there’s been plenty of chatter that the MCU’s Bucky Barnes is already locked, loaded and set for feature films, Disney Plus exclusives and everything in between as Luke Skywalker, but it remains strictly speculative for now.

Here's How Sebastian Stan Could Look As A Young Luke In The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming, though, that should Lucasfilm move forward with plans to explore Luke’s missing years, then Stan is indeed the person they want for the role. Of course, we’ve heard something similar on countless occasions ever since The Mandalorian‘s recent finale sent the internet into meltdown, but the expanded universe has already made it clear that there’s plenty of exciting material to mine for inspiration should the idea of a full-blown return eventually come together behind the scenes.

Fans didn’t have too much of an issue with Alden Ehrenreich replacing Harrison Ford as Han Solo, and based on the support behind Stan already, a Luke Skywalker project with him in the lead would no doubt be rapturously received should it end up happening.