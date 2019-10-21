Sebastian Stan Says An MCU Goodbye Doesn’t Always Mean Forever

Now that the dust has settled from Avengers: Endgame and its historic box office campaign, a number of Marvel stars have been reflecting on the MCU epic that was.

Case in point: Bucky Barnes himself, Sebastian Stan, was in attendance at the Fandemic Tour Houston (h/t ComicBook.com), where he addressed his final scenes with Chris Evans. The latter star spent the remainder of Endgame with his long-lost love Peggy Carter, before returning to the present day to pass over the mantle (and shield) to Sam Wilson, Marvel’s newly-appointed Captain America.

His journey, much like Stan’s, will continue next year thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an MCU spinoff bound for Disney+. But on the topic of goodbyes, Sebastian Stan hinted that an MCU goodbye doesn’t always mean forever.

Because it was one of those things where — and that’s why I think the movie is emotional, because you do feel like you’ve been a part of this now for 10 years, in one way, shape or form. You were some place in your life when you saw that movie. We’re getting older, these characters are getting older with you, so there’s all of this stuff that kind of comes to that scene. So it’s no longer just a scene, it has all these other things in it. So I think that comes from years and years of it.

The fan-favorite star is no doubt basking in the memory of Avengers: Endgame and how it brought the curtain down on Marvel’s Infinity Saga, so perhaps it’s foolish to read into things too much. For instance, Stan isn’t outright teasing a reunion with Chris Evans’ Captain America, but a reunion with the star-spangled patriot. Which is to say that Captain America isn’t over – far from it, in fact.

Stan continued:

You never really know if ‘goodbye’ in the MCU is goodbye. It never really feels like it. It takes time to kind of [process]. But it’s strange. I mean, we’ll see. It will never be… Captain America will never be the same without Chris Evans, it just won’t. I mean, that’s just the truth. It doesn’t mean that Captain America is over, it just means that particular situation will never be the same.

Disney+ swings its (digital) doors open to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier late next year. Next up for Marvel Studios is the premiere of Black Widow, another post-Endgame project poised to bring closure for ScarJo’s Natasha Romanoff. Expect that one to arrive in May of 2020.