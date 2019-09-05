Sam And Bucky Sport Fresh Looks On Hi-Res Falcon And Winter Soldier Poster

Having established itself as the biggest brand in the movie business a long time ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s quest for world domination looks set to continue on the small screen. The MCU is one of the key selling points of Disney Plus, and with Kevin Feige claiming the movies and TV shows will be linked closer than ever, shelling out for the upcoming streaming service will be a necessity for fans of the comic book franchise.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight were recently added to an increasingly-stacked lineup that already includes WandaVision, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye, but the first limited series out of the gate is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to debut late next year. The six-episode run will be directed by Kari Skogland, with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad heavily involved in the writing process.

With production set to begin imminently, Disney and Marvel have steadily been releasing more information about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in recent weeks. Wyatt Russell has joined the cast as John Walker alongside returning veterans of the Captain America franchise Daniel Bruhl and Emily Van Camp, while the plot is reportedly set to follow the government’s resistance to the idea of Sam Wilson taking up the iconic shield given to him by Steve Rogers, and will also deal with how society reacts to a black Captain America.

Although no official production images have been released just yet, Disney has revealed a new poster for the series that was first glimpsed at the recent D23 Expo, which you can see below:

Disney Releases New Poster For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not much can be gleaned from the new one-sheet, apart from the fact that Bucky looks to have a snazzy new hairdo and costume combination. Plot details are still tightly under wraps, although reports allegedly pegged the early drafts of the script as a complete disaster. Hopefully that doesn’t turn out to be the case, because as the first Disney Plus series set in the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is under huge pressure to deliver.

The closing moments of Avengers: Endgame seemed to signal that Sam Wilson was all set to be the new Captain America, but Anthony Mackie has claimed that this won’t actually be the case, which seemingly contradicts the statement he made during Comic-Con when he admitted to having already tried on the costume. In any case, with the show still twelve months away, the speculation looks set to continue at least until the first official footage is released.