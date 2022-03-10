Sebastian Stan will blame Anthony Mackie if he’s not in ‘Captain America 4’

Fans were devastated to hear that cracks could be starting to appear in the bromance between Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, after the latter revealed they were on a break.

Of course, the longtime Bucky Barnes quickly followed it up by outlining his love for the franchise’s freshly-minted Captain America, so it’s only a temporary uncoupling. Following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there hasn’t been any confirmation as to when we’ll be seeing either half of the dynamic duo next, but one upcoming project is virtually guaranteed to have them reunited.

Mackie’s solo movie as the star-spangled Avenger is currently in development, and everyone’s expecting Stan’s Winter Solider to play a significant supporting role. However, during a recent interview with Extra, the Pam & Tommy star admitted that he’s only going to be blaming one person if he doesn’t get the call.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it because if he says because if he has any say in it, I’m not in Captain America 4. I love him. He’s the best, you know that.”

There’s virtually no chance that Sam Wilson will take center stage in his own Captain America blockbuster without his best friend and life partner, so we’re confident that Stan has nothing to worry about. Marvel is famed for giving the fanbase exactly what it wants, so it’d be pretty safe to say that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s bickering odd couple will be together again sooner rather than later.