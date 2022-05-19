Secret ‘Doctor Strange 2’ star shares BTS stunt video

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was full of surprise cameos, many of which fans were not expecting to see inside the MCU. One of these surprise cast members recently opened up about their experience and now they are sharing behind-the-scenes looks.

Obviously, as we continue we will be getting into spoilers surrounding the recent Doctor Strange sequel’s guest appearances, so continue with caution if you haven’t yet seen the film.

Anson Mount is now a part of the MCU, reprising his role as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2. The Inhumans star today shared with fans a behind-the-scenes look at his stunt preparation for the movie.

First “Dr. Strange” rehearsal: landing nailed. Thanks to the incredible stunt team and to producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly… despite the wedgie. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BlackBolt #stunts @Marvel pic.twitter.com/ClShgS7TGO — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 18, 2022

The stunt training looks to have been short, much like the character’s appearance in the film which was mostly tied to one key scene — along with a flashback. Black Bolt descended down from the skies making his entrance in the film and just as quickly he was dismantled by Scarlet Witch.

Given the fact Inhumans isn’t one of Marvel’s most popular TV projects, the decision to bring back Black Bolt was an unexpected one. In a recent social media post, Mount explained what it meant to be able to play the character once again.

“Getting the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work w/ Sam Raime who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience”

There isn’t any sign that Black Bolt will return to the MCU again, but with the multiverse blown right open, anything is possible.