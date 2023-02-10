‘Secret Wars’ stans hypothesize a showdown between icons both old and new

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in just one week, the world is going to quickly be reminded that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a brand new era.

Gone are the days of the Tony Stark-led Avengers that pulled so many audience members into one of the most enormous fandoms of the modern era, and in its place is a world destined to be defined by its villain as Earth’s champions struggle against his terrifying power.

Indeed, by the time the Multiverse Saga is all done and dusted, Jonathan Majors will likely be rivaling Robert Downey Jr. in terms of MCU clout, with Kang the Conqueror already looking like an antagonist for the ages from what we’ve seen of his upcoming debut in Quantumania.

It’s a shame that Iron Man and Kang will never occupy the same space, but r/marvelstudios would never let a silly nuance such as canon get in the way of letting their imaginations run wild, and giddily dreamed up just what this would-be legendary interaction may have looked like.

The thread seemed to be in agreement that Kang would be the one trying to have a serious conversation/exchange of blows, whereas Tony would probably treat him as any other threat, albeit with a side of fascination for Kang’s technological achievements.

Others dared to suggest that Iron Man wouldn’t be among the names of the many Avengers that have been murdered by Kang over the years.

And one other user imagined that Kang would use Tony’s own words against him in the ultimate “gotcha” moment.

This one is a dangerous line to walk, lest these theories lead to more of those exhausting Iron Man resurrection ideas, but as Kang ramps up the beginning of his campaign to overtake Iron Man as the face of the MCU, this is one inch we’re happy to give this particular crowd.