‘Secret Wars’ supporters hoping it draws a line under the MCU’s relentless fan baiting

When it comes to the current entertainment landscape, it very often feels like everything has been designed to play on our desire for nostalgia. Disney is creating live-action adaptions of every animation in the vault, whether we want them to or not, and even Marvel seems to be drawing from the nostalgia well to get viewers into theaters. Now some fans are wondering, at what point does it stop?

It is impossible to think of Marvel without a certain level of nostalgia, after all, the franchise is based on comic books that have been around for more than half a century. In the last 15 years, though, Marvel Studios has gone beyond that though, managing to appeal to a much broader audience by bringing its characters up to date and creating some of the most widely-loved films of all-time.

That being said, as the MCU is in its teenage years, much like teenagers with their fashion trends, it can’t help but look back to the past for inspiration. In the hugely successful Spider-Man: No Way Home we saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men characters as well as some of the villains from their movies.

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see the actors return to the roles and videos quickly spread of audiences giving a standing ovation upon their reveals. When it was announced that Hugh Jackman would once again be donning the claws, despite saying he was done with the role, the internet had an absolute field day, with every social media site simply abuzz with the news.

One fan wonders long can Marvel keep this up before fans eventually get fed up with things from the past being constantly used to capture our attention. How long will pandering to our desire for nostalgia work? They believe that Avengers: Secret Wars could mark a point for the studio to cease looking into the past to inspire us to buy a ticket.

Some agreed with the statement.

Another fan felt that, though it may stop for a while, we could be getting some much much further down the line.

This fan makes the point that once the saga is over, the multiversal aspect will likely come to an end too.

Others felt like the OP is looking too deeply into it.

Yes some films have had cameos and returning characters, but there have been plenty of new character introductions as well.

Another pointed out to the fact that we are in the Multiverse Saga, so you should expect some multiversal shenanigans.

It isn’t known yet what is going to come after the Multiverse Saga, whether the final film will somehow put an end to this dimension-hopping, or whether the door will remain open to allow old actors a chance to return.