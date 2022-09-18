‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment

Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.

In fact, the internet is already awash with theories, speculation, lines of inquiry, and unfounded rumors claiming that everyone from Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Tom Hardy’s Venom will be swinging by to assist Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their final battle against the might of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

While we’ve guaranteed to get a bevvy of guest stars and potential surprise appearance, let’s not forget that we’ve been down this road before, and very recently. Many fans were genuinely left disappointed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn’t feature more cameos, even though it boasted the entire Illuminati.

As a result, Redditors are already being warned to temper their expectations, because Sam Raimi’s reality-bending sequel has already shown what can happen when you go in expecting Cameos: The Movie, and get something else entirely.

Avengers: Secret Wars is going to be the biggest MCU project in history for a variety of reasons, but we’ve witnessed firsthand what happens when audiences go in expecting things they haven’t been promised, and then don’t end up getting. It’s going to be huge, but maybe not as huge as you think or want it to be.