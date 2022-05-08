‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans reflect on the rumored cameos that didn’t happen

It's not as if the superhero sequel is lacking in surprise guest stars.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers form the basis for the entirety of what you’re about to read, so beware!

Even though the project roped in Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Anson Mount’s Black Bolt, Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, and Charlize Theron’s Clea, some fans still came out of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness disappointed with the lack of further cameos.

Of course, that’s what happens when a Marvel Studios blockbuster boasting a premise that comes loaded with boundless potential finds itself subjected to almost two years of scuttlebutt claiming that everyone from Tom Cruise’s Iron Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool had either been spotted on set, or were being lined up.

As a result, fans of the cinematic universe have been lamenting the multiversal ones that got away, with Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth in particular trending heavily across social media.

the only reason people didn’t like the new doctor strange is bc they assumed “multiverse” meant that they were going to see all the x-men and deadpool and all three spidermen and the fantastic four and loki and blah blah blah when really you shouldn’t like it bc no kat dennings — socks the asbestos enjoyer (@cowabungasocks) May 8, 2022

Like seriously all this people being mad cause the movie did not need 100 cameos baffle me, did you guys want a Doctor Strange film or a Black Bot,Mister Fantastic, X-men, Spiderman,América Chavez,Deadpool film featuring Doctor strange ?? — ☣👽Motumbu👽☣ (@4Motumbu) May 8, 2022

yo were people really expecting 80+ fuckin characters from the new doctor strange movie



even me n my friends were only expecting professor x or deadpool at most — MULTI (COMMS OPEN) (@MLTI_MN) May 8, 2022

dsmom spoilers //



doctor strange went from a 7/10 to a 6/10 without deadpool and a 6 to a 5 without HIM. HE could have been that movies saving grace. https://t.co/uev4CdDACj — miles 👾 (@616taskmaster) May 7, 2022

The only thing I can say is how embarrassing it is for the people who tweeted Deadpool was in Doctor Strange 2 #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 #MultiverseOfMadnessspoilers 🤦🏼‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/lWHJHodlah — Dave R Johnsen #ICantBreathe #SayHisName (@RealDaveRJ) May 7, 2022

If there’s a lesson to learn from the new Doctor Strange movie, it’s not to always have such high expectations. Mfs out here wanting Deadpool, Ironman, Batman, and superman to show up🤣 — LilPanther (@OfcialLilPantha) May 7, 2022

// Doctor Strange spoilers

The movie didn't need Deadpool, Hulk, Tobey's Spider-Man and everything else like that, the characters that made an appearance made sense and they were more than enough, if they did any more they'd be relying too much on cameos instead of> — Plant (@xPlantFuckerx) May 7, 2022

I guarantee that if the Deadpool and Tom Cruise rumours never existed, then people would be much nicer about Doctor Strange. It's a good, fun film with some of the best moments of action and horror that the MCU has ever included. — will (@wilkndy) May 7, 2022

Now that everyone’s had the chance to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s difficult to see exactly where Deadpool would have fit in. After all, Bruce Campbell’s post-credits stinger ticks the “self-aware trolling of the crowds” box, and there’s really only so much fan service you can cram into a single movie before it begins to become a gimmick above all else.

Deadpool 3 is in active development with Shawn Levy at the helm, but the wait for red-suited assassin to follow up his MCU debut in the Free Guy trailer reaction video with Korg goes on.