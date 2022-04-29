Fans roast Tom Cruise rumors after new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo

Those who never believed Cruise was playing Superior Iron Man are now feeling pretty superior.

With the promise of all of reality crossing over, Marvel fans have really let their imaginations run wild when it comes to guessing which cameos we can expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To be fair, we know Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is back so hopes of seeing, say, Tobey Maguire’s Spidey return aren’t too crazy. But maybe fans were pushing it with that whole “Tom Cruise turning up as Superior Iron Man” obsession.

When earlier trailers featured a blurry glimpse at some kind of flying, glowing hero, everyone jumped on the idea that this was Cruise, who had been considered for Tony Stark but lost the part to Robert Downey Jr., playing a variant of the Armored Avenger. Even though a close examination of the shot made clear that it wasn’t, the latest hi-res look at the character finally 100% confirms who it is. And it ain’t Cruise.

Yes, as most expected, this character appears to be a variant of Monica Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who’s become Captain Marvel instead of Carol Danvers. While some are excited to see her in action, the majority of reactions to this revelation are just folks roasting those hilariously misguided Cruise theories.

We’d recognize the Mission: Impossible star anywhere.

*Everyone looks awkwardly at their shoes*

Who said Tom cruise ?#DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/lNVuU9989b — doctor strange updates 2 (@_EARTH_616) April 29, 2022

Looking good, Tom!

Wow Tom cruise looks so good here https://t.co/Hpmg0yMoVg — Koa ☀️ (@KoaFilms) April 29, 2022

Pretty sure he’s had some work done.

Looks like tom cruise got some work done https://t.co/zXPIhXPJB6 — Finn (@ariffinzo) April 29, 2022

Will we finally know peace now that the Captain Marvel is out of the bag?

Will we be able to be at peace now that we know it's a variant of captain marvel and not superior Iron Man ??? https://t.co/bDNfp5YCn6 — ✨ Ju Starkmanoff ✨ (@SalenmaganStark) April 29, 2022

Again, seeing as the potential crossovers in this movie are genuinely limitless, you can’t blame fans for reaching for the sky with their hopes of a Cruise cameo. Even Superior Iron Man’s creator thought it might be him at one stage. But, hey, even if Cruise isn’t in the picture, it looks like his IRL partner Hayley Atwell is at least back as Captain Carter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blasts into theaters this May 6.