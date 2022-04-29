‘What if…’ Fans React to Captain Carter’s Presence in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Captain Carter fans had been rooting for her live-action adaptation and now, we finally have it!

What If…? fans’ dreams look set to come true next week in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios’ animated debut hit Disney Plus last summer with an anthology of fun stories exploring how the MCU might look if key events had turned out slightly differently. The premiere introduced us to Captain Carter, who, in a different reality, ended up receiving the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Now, courtesy of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV spot, we know that the rumors were true and Carter will be soon seen kicking ass in live-action. Her fans are, understandably, leaping for joy:

*CRAZY, MANIACAL, UNHINGED LAUGHING THAT EVENTUALLY TURNS INTO SOBBING*#CaptainCarter TEAM, WE STAY WINNING HERE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tDPThxSJdj — 𝑆𝑎𝑟𝑎ℎ ☾ 🦋 ⚢ m/w PARKER 🎻✨ (@pentaghastx) April 29, 2022

Some folks are Team Romanova or Team Maximoff.



I’m Team Carter.#CaptainCarter https://t.co/EJd9s6y1RL — Brian Schwanwede (@BSchwanwede) April 29, 2022

THATS BRITAINS ASS!



I am BEYOND excited to see her #CaptainCarter pic.twitter.com/kTmUAiXs0P — Kobie (@KobieB113) April 29, 2022

Some are teasing the showdown between her and Wanda:

And there’s already a pushback on misguided Captain Carter haters:

To those "Marvel fans" that hate on #CaptainCarter for absolutely no reason…



She's here to stay whether you like it or not! So keep crying! 🤣 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/iE2oQgPCw0 — Evan W. 🎬 (@0fficialPME) April 28, 2022

Captain Carter will be the second What If…? character to be reappearing in this movie, with the Super Bowl trailer showing that the warped Strange Supreme and his eldritch powers will also be along for the ride in some capacity.

This sequel is already squeezing a lot into its two-hour run-time: the consequences of Strange’s No Way Home spell, Wanda’s apparent descent into darkness, the introduction of America Chavez, the MCU’s take on the Illuminati, and the giant green tentacle monster Shuma Gorath Gargantos.

So, here’s hoping that Captain Carter isn’t just a quick cameo. She’s a great character, could easily carry her own movie, and it’d be the cherry on top if this turned out to be a stealth announcement of a full-on live-action Hayley Atwell-starring MCU blockbuster in the future.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.