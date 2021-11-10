Seed of Chucky’s Jennifer Tilly Says Studio Complained Film Was “Too Gay,” Had “Too Much” Of Her

We’re learning more about some of the back and forth that occurred between studio executives and the talent behind the Chucky film franchise thanks to some insights from actor Jennifer Tilly, who first appeared in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, released 10 years after the original Child’s Play.

Tilly has played herself and the other killer doll, Chucky’s romantic partner Tiffany, in the series, becoming a presence loved by fans and an essential part of the mythology.

Tilly is now returning to the franchise with SyFy’s Chucky TV series currently airing, helmed by original screenwriter Don Mancini.

After appearing in follow up films Seed of Chucky and 2013’s Curse of Chucky, Tilly stated in a recent interview with ComicBook that she never imagined she’d return to the franchise due to the studio’s response to the former title.

Among the complaints from the studio was that Seed of Chucky was “too gay” and had too much of her in it.

“I sort of understood that I couldn’t play Tiffany forever…And after Seed of Chucky, the studio was like, ‘That was too gay, it was too funny, and there was too much Jennifer Tilly,’ because Seed of Chucky was sort of the apex of gayness that we had John Waters and the genderfluid kid and me walking around making wisecracks and I was a doll and Jennifer Tilly. So they sort of like, ‘Okay, you’ve had your fun. Let’s put that to rest.’ So I understood it was going to be a whole new situation.”

Nine years passed between Seed of Chucky and the surprisingly quality renaissance of the franchise found in the follow-up films, 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky; the ongoing series picks up after the latter film. Tilly appeared in both of those films from the 2010s and is set to return in the TV show as well.

Tilly added that returning to the character was a special thing for her that most other jobs don’t offer.

“I have to say, it’s so fabulous to get on the set and put on my push up bra and my high heels and strut around and do all this stuff that I haven’t done for a long time,” Tilly said. She added the Tiffany character is a “fun, campy delight.”

Chucky airs Tuesdays on SyFy and USA Network at 10 pm ET.