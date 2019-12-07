The Sequel Trilogy stars reflect on their contributions to the Skywalker Saga in a new featurette for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 2-minute video opens with some voiceover from Rey actress Daisy Ridley, who declares that Star Wars is all about “family, the emotion of it all, making a film with people that you really love,” before reminding us that this month’s release is “the last one,” at least when it comes to the current waves of films.

Over a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and some familiar trailer scenes, Ridley then reminisces fondly about the atmosphere on set. John Boyega, meanwhile, says he’s glad to have more screen time opposite Ridley and Oscar Isaac, the latter of whom then claims that the dynamic between Poe, Rey and Finn will capture some of the spirit of the Original Trilogy.

To hit Isaac’s point home, the video intercuts footage of the Sequel Trilogy stars with behind-the-scenes clips of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher from the old days. After that, Boyega emphasizes once more that their time in the Star Wars franchise is nearing its end, before Ridley wraps things up by saying that the “legacy” of what they’ve created together will carry on.

Though the three main Sequel Trilogy stars spent much of 2017’s The Last Jedi in separate corners of the galaxy, the marketing for this next installment has repeatedly highlighted the kinship between Rey, Poe and Finn, suggesting that they’ll be operating as a trio for a large part of J.J. Abrams’ film.

We’ll find out how these three rebels intend to take down the First Order when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.