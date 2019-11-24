A new still from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reunites the three main heroes of the Sequel Trilogy, along with series regular C-3PO, all of whom appear to be looking off-screen at a potential threat approaching.

While the relationship between Finn and Rey was a key element in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley’s character spent most of Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi off on her own personal journey, leaving very little time for the two Resistance members to interact. Similarly, though the first entry in the Sequel Trilogy established a camaraderie between Finn and Poe, the pair were busy with their own separate missions for much of The Last Jedi’s runtime.

Now that J.J. Abrams is back at the helm, however, it looks like these three characters could be spending a lot more time together, though it remains to be seen if The Rise of Skywalker will satisfy the fans pushing for either a Rey-Finn or Poe-Finn romance.

Based on the various marketing for The Rise of Skywalker, we can assume that Abrams has some big moments lined up for Rey in particular, who looks set to complete her journey as a Jedi in training while also working through some major issues with her Dark Side counterpart Kylo Ren.

That being said, the film’s trailers have also got the fans very nervous about 3PO, who currently remains among the few surviving characters from the Original Trilogy. We’ll find out just why the droid felt the need to take “one last look” at Rey, Poe and Finn when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.