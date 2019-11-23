With the summer blockbuster season squarely in our rear-view mirror, moviegoers across the globe have been turning their attention to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and with good reason. As the last big film of the year, Episode IX is set to conclude the Sequel Trilogy which kicked off a few years ago, and with it due out in less than four weeks, the collective excitement of fans has reached an all-time high.

Thankfully, Disney and Lucasfilm are well-aware of the hype and anticipation and earlier today, a brand new TV spot began circulating around the internet. It’s already beginning to make waves, too, as the 30-second video, dubbed Fate, begins with a chilling voiceover explaining that “confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi.”

From there, the ad kicks off a montage of brief clips of footage showcasing a variety of locales, including a tense standoff between Rey and her arch-nemesis, Kylo Ren. We also get a glimpse at a handful of fan-favorites, including Finn, C-3PO, Chewbacca and Poe Dameron. While Leia, Emperor Palpatine, and a few other key characters are absent from this latest preview, franchise newcomer Naomi Ackie, who’s playing Jannah, makes a brief appearance.

It’s not entirely clear yet how The Rise of Skywalker will play out, but with a final standoff between the First Order and the Resistance, there’s bound to be a few deaths along the way. Promotional material for the film has been heavily leaning on themes of fate and destiny, too, so it seems likely that at least one main character will make the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the rebellion.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out who that is, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20th.