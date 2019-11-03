Though the summer blockbuster season is now well and truly behind us, there’s still one big movie coming down the pipeline that folks can look forward to. Its name? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As with The Force Awakens, Rogue One and The Last Jedi before it, the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga will be arriving around Christmas, bringing to an end one of cinema’s most beloved stories. The man tasked with closing the curtain is J.J. Abrams, who’s returned to that galaxy far, far away following TFA and soon, we’ll be able to see if he’s managed the mighty task placed on his shoulders.

But with great anticipation also comes a tons of speculation, with fans furiously digging for any information they can. And while we’ll likely have to wait until December to learn for sure what’s in store for us, a few of the film’s major deaths have been leaking out ahead of time, with another one having been revealed today.

For a while now, there’s been rumors and reports of Kylo Ren meeting his maker by the time the credits roll on The Rise of Skywalker and it seems that Adam Driver’s villain will indeed be one of the film’s casualties. We’d heard about this a month or so ago and reported on it back then, but now we’ve received further confirmation and a few more details on Kylo’s death, with our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was reprising his role as Obi-Wan back in May, and about that Rey and Palpatine twist, which the always reliable Making Star Wars later confirmed – explaining that he’ll die at the Emperor’s hand.

From what we understand, there’ll be a big battle near the end of the movie, with Kylo deciding to finally begin down a path of redemption as he’ll help Rey try to take down Palpatine. However, things don’t go well for him and the big bad ends up killing Ren. We’re told that he won’t be coming back to life, either, and this is definitely it for the character. At least, for the foreseeable future. Of course, there’s always that rumored Kylo Ren prequel, but at least in the main timeline, he won’t be returning.

As for who else could end up dying in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, well, everyone from C-3PO to General Hux has been rumored to be in trouble, but we’ll find out for sure what happens on December 20th, when the film finally arrives.