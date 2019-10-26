Lucasfilm Developing Kylo Ren Prequel With Adam Driver

If you couldn’t already tell, 2019 has all the makings of a massive year for Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise.

From Galaxy’s Edge to The Mandalorian to the hugely anticipated Rise of Skywalker, it truly feels as if this will go down as a historic year in Star Wars history. Already we had the launch of the Galaxy’s Edge theme park back in May and The Mandalorian is getting ready to makes its big premiere on Disney Plus next month.

But closer to Christmas we’ll finally get to lay eyes on Episode IX and it seems Disney is working on several tie-in comics to help heighten the anticipation ahead of December 20th. One of them’s The Rise of Kylo Ren, which will dive into the hazy origins of Adam Driver’s dark prince. But for fans of the character, the good news doesn’t end there, as Lucasfilm still has big plans for him moving forward.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan return back in May, along with the “special connection” Palpatine and Rey share in Rise, which has since been confirmed – Lucasfilm is planning some sort of Kylo Ren prequel and Driver is reportedly involved. It’s unclear if it’d be a movie or a Disney Plus show and is only in the early stages of development right now, but they apparently hope to explore Ben Solo’s younger days and look at what made him into the villain we saw in the Sequel Trilogy.

Relive The Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer With These Glorious Screenshots 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Details beyond that remain unclear and with everything else they’ve got on their plate right now, we imagine it’ll be a while before this project gets off the ground. There’s also a chance that it could go in a different direction or morph into something else entirely. After all, look at how the Obi-Wan movie ended up as a TV show while the Boba Fett film was outright cancelled.

For now, though, the plan appears to be to do some sort of Kylo Ren prequel. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us all those other Rise of Skywalker spoilers which will be proven right very, very soon, we have no reason to doubt it.