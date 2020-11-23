New Resident Evil Reboot Set Photos Reveal The Spencer Mansion

The Resident Evil reboot only announced its full cast list a few weeks ago, but production on Johannes Roberts’ new interpretation of the beloved video game series is already well underway. Set photos have been dropping online from almost the second cameras started rolling, and each image has made it abundantly clear that the 47 Meters Down director wasn’t kidding when he said his movie would be much more faithful to the source material than Paul W.S. Anderson’s sci-fi/horror actioners.

Gotham star and reliable character actor Donal Logue was the most recent addition to the ensemble as Chief Irons, joining Neal McDonough as a veteran presence among the roster of up and coming stars filling famous roles like Hannah John-Kamen’s Jill Valentine, Kayla Scodelario’s Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell’s Chris Redfield and Tom Hopper’s Albert Wesker.

The latest batch of snaps feature another familiar location by offering up the first look at Spencer Mansion, an important part of the Resident Evil mythology dating back to the very first video game in 1998, and you can check out the photos for yourself below.

Resident Evil is expected to hit theaters at some point next year, and is already looking as though it’ll mirror the lurching sense of dread that underpinned the best entries in the series. The origin story set in 1998 is largely based on the first two games, and will no doubt be jam-packed with fan service designed to appeal to longtime players and hopefully deliver a chilling genre film that justifies the reasons behind rebooting the franchise just five years after Paul W.S. Anderson’s The Final Chapter drew Milla Jovovich’s adventures to a close.