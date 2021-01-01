Netflix Just Added A Seth Rogen Classic To Kick Off 2021 With A Laugh

Without a doubt, one of cinema’s most popular movie types is the teen comedy, and there’ve been an endless stream of both high quality and downright terrible entries in the genre. It’d be pretty hard to make a list of the best of the best, however, without including one 2007 classic that injected a much needed dose of heart into the mix without sacrificing the gross out humor and immaturity that makes these flicks so popular to begin with.

Of course, that movie is the outrageously funny Superbad, which is responsible for dozens of memorable scenes and quotes in the pop culture library that are still referenced by people of all ages over a decade later. And lucky you, as the film just landed on Netflix today, so you can go ahead and watch it right away.

Superbad is a tale of two inseparable best friends – played perfectly by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera – who are invited to a huge party at the end of their final year of high school, and as with most teen comedies, their shared goal of losing their virginity before heading off to college sets in motion a crazy sequence of events. Unlike a lot of other similar pics, though, Superbad manages to blend its crude humor with lovably misguided characters while shining a light on the importance of friendship and doing the right thing, setting it high above most films in the same category.

You won’t want to miss a relatively small but fantastic role from the always funny Seth Rogen, either, who’s joined by plenty of other huge stars like Bill Hader, Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. With so much talent and incredible writing, you can rest assured that this classic comedy will provide you with a good laugh after the horrible year that was 2020.