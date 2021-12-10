Seth Rogen in talks for ‘Cruella’ director’s Chippendales movie

Seth Rogen and the Chippendales are a pair of diametrically opposed terms that you’d never expect to see in the same sentence, but Deadline reports that the actor, writer, director and producer is in talks to board the feature film based on the exotic dancing collective.

Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is set to helm the project, which would see him reunited with Rogen after he called the shots on all eight episodes of upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which marks another foray into relatively uncharted dramatic territory for the famed funnyman.

Dev Patel will headline Chippendales as Steve Banerjee, who moved from India to chase his dreams of securing fame, fortune and a better life. After acquiring Los Angeles nightclub Destiny, he transformed it into the base of operations for what would soon become a multi-million dollar empire that was ultimately plagued by violence, tragedy and murder.

Rogen is said to be in talks to play Nick De Noia, the choreographer who originated the troupe’s routine, with Elle Fanning negotiating for Dorothy Stratten, the person responsible for the signature uniforms that was later murdered by partner Paul Snider. The Magic Mike comparisons will inevitably be coming, but Chippendales sounds like a much darker, dingier and seedier tale.