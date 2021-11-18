The internet thinks Sebastian Stan is the wrong choice for ‘Pam and Tommy’

In case you hadn’t heard, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tumultuous marriage—and one well-publicized incident in particular—is being adapted for the big screen. Developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen for Hulu, Pam and Tommy dives headfirst into the aftermath of their relationship following the release of a private sex tape recorded by the then-newlywed couple while on their honeymoon.

Playing the couple will be Lily James (Anderson) and Sebastian Stan (Lee), and neither casting choice has been without controversy. In the former’s case, fans have reacted with surprise sprinkled with incredulity over the Cinderella star throwing her hat into the ring for such a wildly different role, while Stan, obviously most famous for his role as Bucky Barnes in the MCU, has attracted opposition to his turn as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Interestingly, the chief complaint doesn’t concern Stan as much as it does the decision not to have American singer, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly reprise his version of Lee. MGK earned a legion of fans for his portrayal of the fellow musician in 2019 biopic The Dirt.

Here’s what folks are saying.

As much as I adore Sebastian Stan and as much as I love Tommy Lee, this ain’t it. MGK will always be the perfect Tommy Lee — Beans (@Dalemma99) May 12, 2021

Idk who should be playing Pam, but even if I'm excited to see what Sebastian Stan brings to the table, MGK was just about perfect as Tommy in The Dirt, so I hope Seb can match that charisma and vibe, or elevate it — penelope 🌸 (@rockstar_mp) December 16, 2020

mgk was the perfect tommy lee,, why the fuck r they hiring sebastian stan instead ???? https://t.co/tpAPhkrmTI — siddy (@ZITTIEBUONI) December 16, 2020

“ugh great now ppl r gonna act like they love mötley crüe bc sebastian stan is playing tommy… mgk was a much better tommy-“ you did not know who the fuck mötley crüe was before mgk got that role… do not lie. — beff 🧸 (@sw4gsexyweezer) May 8, 2021

y’all i love sebastian stan with my whole life like i have been in love with him since 2013,, but him as tommy lee????? why didnt they just bring mgk back???????? — st. mikey claus ♡ (@parasiero) December 16, 2020

Are you in agreement with the sentiment displayed above, or are you of the opinion that Stan couldn’t be a better fit for the part? Sound off in the usual place below!

Pam and Tommy releases on Hulu next year, Feb. 2.