The internet thinks Sebastian Stan is the wrong choice for ‘Pam and Tommy’
In case you hadn’t heard, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tumultuous marriage—and one well-publicized incident in particular—is being adapted for the big screen. Developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen for Hulu, Pam and Tommy dives headfirst into the aftermath of their relationship following the release of a private sex tape recorded by the then-newlywed couple while on their honeymoon.
Playing the couple will be Lily James (Anderson) and Sebastian Stan (Lee), and neither casting choice has been without controversy. In the former’s case, fans have reacted with surprise sprinkled with incredulity over the Cinderella star throwing her hat into the ring for such a wildly different role, while Stan, obviously most famous for his role as Bucky Barnes in the MCU, has attracted opposition to his turn as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.
Interestingly, the chief complaint doesn’t concern Stan as much as it does the decision not to have American singer, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly reprise his version of Lee. MGK earned a legion of fans for his portrayal of the fellow musician in 2019 biopic The Dirt.
Here’s what folks are saying.
Pam and Tommy releases on Hulu next year, Feb. 2.