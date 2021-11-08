Seth Rogen Wants An Eternals/Spider-Man Crossover For 1 Reason

Based on a worldwide opening weekend of $162 million, the second-highest of the pandemic behind only No Time to Die, the poor critical response to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals clearly had no impact on how many people wanted to see the franchise’s 26th installment on the big screen as soon as possible.

The difference in opinion is right there for all to see on Rotten Tomatoes, where the intergalactic adventure has plummeted to a 48% score from critics, but audiences have rallied behind Eternals to deem it worthy of an 81% user rating. Longtime MCU supporters have been praising the movie at every turn, and now Seth Rogen is demanding a crossover with the Spider-Man series.

The actor, director, writer, producer and pottery expert let it be known that he wants to see a Silicon Valley reunion between Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr happen in the world’s biggest franchise, as you can see below.

I really dug #Eternals and I’m happy we can now have an MCU scene with these two: pic.twitter.com/2wJlX8BXZX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 8, 2021

Nanjiani has already outlined that he’d love to reunite with some previous co-stars in the MCU, naming Stuber‘s Dave Bautista as his preferred candidate. Starr will be seen in next month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home as Mr. Harrington, and it definitely can’t be ruled out that the former small screen compatriots may yet come face-to-face under different circumstances.